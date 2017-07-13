Buhari in high spirit will return soon – Osinbajo

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is in high spirit and would return to the country within 90 days.

Osinbajo, who just returned from London after a meeting with his ailing principal, said President Muhammadu Buhari was recuperating fast.

The Acting President in a chat with State House Correspondents before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council ( FEC) meeting yesterday responded to a question on the president’s health, saying “Well, as I have said he is in very high spirit, he is recuperating very well and we had very long conversation; we spoke for well over an hour and his humor is all there. He is doing well and he is recuperating fast.”

Asked when the President would return back into the country, Osinbajo said “I think very shortly. Very shortly. I think we should really expect him back very shortly. Like I said he is recuperating very fast and he is doing very well.”

Asked whether Buhari would return to the country within 90 days, he said “No, no. Deadlines aren’t a very good thing but as I said he is recuperating fast. We are expecting him very shortly. Much sooner than you will expect.”

On what he discussed with the President, Osinbajo said, “Well, first as you know I went to see him, I went to check up on him to find out how he was doing. I had of course been speaking on the phone and I thought it will be a good thing to go and see him and you know generally check up on how he was doing and also to brief him on developments back at home.

“So we had a very good time, we had a very good conversation on wide ranging issues and he is in very good spirit. He is recuperating very quickly and he is doing very well.”

On whether his discussion with Buhari touched on the recommendations of his committee which investigated allegations of sleaze against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and the Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, Osinbajo said “Wide ranging issues I really can’t go into specifics of all of the discussions we had.”

Osonbajo has also said that there was no specific date in mind for the swearing-in of the two recently cleared ministerial nominees by the Senate.

Whether he discussed the swearing-in of the two new ministers with Buhari thus: “No. We didn’t discuss swearing or anything like that.”

Asked specifically when they would be sworn-in, Osinbajo said “Well, I’m not in a position to say anything. I don’t have a date in mind but I’m sure very soon we will do that.”

The Senate had confirmed the nomination of Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) as ministers, following their nominations by President Muhammadu Buhari in March.

Ocheni is from Kogi State which has not had anyone in the Federal Executive Council, as constitutionally required, since the death of James Ocholi in an accident last year.

Hassan, Gombe State, is to replace Amina Mohammed who left Nigeria’s public service to take up top responsibility at the United Nations.