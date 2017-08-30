Buhari in hometown, Daura for Eid-el Kabir
From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday arrived the ancient city of
Katsina and proceeded to Daura for the Eid-el Kabir holiday.
The president arrived the Umaru Musa ‘Yar’adua Airport, Katsina at
around 4;03pm and proceeded to his Daura home town at around 4.23pm.
The president and his entourage where received at their arrival in
Katsina by the state governor Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, the emir of
Katsina Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, the secretary to the
government of the state, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa and other top
government officials.