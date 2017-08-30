Buhari in hometown, Daura for Eid-el Kabir

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday arrived the ancient city of

Katsina and proceeded to Daura for the Eid-el Kabir holiday.

The president arrived the Umaru Musa ‘Yar’adua Airport, Katsina at

around 4;03pm and proceeded to his Daura home town at around 4.23pm.

The president and his entourage where received at their arrival in

Katsina by the state governor Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, the emir of

Katsina Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, the secretary to the

government of the state, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa and other top

government officials.