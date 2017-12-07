Buhari in Kano, urges govs to emulate Ganduje

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu and Mustapha Adamu Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday called on Nigerian governors to emulate Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his efforts to better the lots of the citizens.

The president said that the Change Agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was to uplift the lives of Nigerians, adding that Ganduje was achieving in this direction.

Buhari made the call, while commissioning the newly established Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, completed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at Giginyu area in the Kano metropolis.

He commended Ganduje for establishing the health facility, which he described as the first of its kind in northern Nigeria.

Buhari also expressed delight in Ganduje ‘s developmental project, describing the governor as a true democrat who upheld the APC ‘s Change Agenda.

“What I have seen today is commendable. Ganduje has indeed upheld our party’s change agenda. I am also delightful at the giant strides he has recorded in just two years of his administration, other governors should emulate him in delivering service to humanity, “ Buhari said

Meanwhile, President Buhari equally proceeded to commission another hospital, a 200 bed space Paediatric Hospital at Zoo Road in the commercial city.

In his remarks, Ganduje said his administration had spent the sum of N7. 7 billion on the completion of the two hospitals which he inherited at 30% and 35% completion stage.

According to Ganduje, N4 billion was expended on the completion of the Muhammadu Buhari Special Hospital at Giginyu area, adding that N3. 7 billion was spent on the completion of the Zoo Road Paediatric Hospital.

He added that the aim of completing the two abandoned projects was to discourage medical tourism in the state.

“Your Excellency, as you can see, these two hospitals were completed and equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. It is part of our policies to complete abandoned projects.

“We have provided some multi-million naira ultramodern equipment, such as CT Scan machine, MIR Machine, and other equipment and consumables, “ Ganduje stated.

Our correspondents report that President Muhammadu Buhari was welcomed by thousands of his supporters when he arrived the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano by 10:25am for a two-day working visit, yesterday.

As early as 7 o’clock in the morning, dozens of supporters thronged the airport entrance to welcome the number one citizen amidst music and fanfare.

Before the president’s arrival, hundreds of supporters took over the roads leading to the airport to offer a warm welcome to Buhari, as many of them chanted 4+4, the campaign slogan in support of Ganduje and Buhari ‘s second term bid.

On his arrival, Buhari was received by the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, some other state governors, ministers and other dignitaries.

From the airport, President Buhari drove in motorcade to the emir’s palace, while acknowledging cheers from thousand of his supporters along the road.

Our correspondents observed that the presidential visit had brought business activities and vehicular movement to a halt in the state’s metropolis.

At the emir’s palace, Buhari described the royal home as his support base since he ventured into politics in 2002.

Buhari added that he was proud of Kano for their unflinching support to him, adding that the state was also in the forefront in promoting his candidature for all the times he contested.

According to Buhari, Kano was the commercial hub of the northern Nigeria, lamenting that the commercial activities in the state was paralyzed by the Boko Haram insurgency.

He lamented that before the insurgency, dozens of commercial vehicles, from different states in the north trooped in to Kano to buy goods and went back to their respective states peacefully.

He however said that with the commitment of his administration towards wiping Boko Haram insurgency, the state was now restoring its loss commercial glory.

“Security is one of my top priorities. We can’t measure the loss caused by Boko Haram to the northeast region and by extension to Kano State. The activities of the insurgents have really paralyzed commercial activities in this state.

“But we are now on top of the situation. As you can witness that peace is being restored in the northeastern region and other areas in the north, “ he said

“I have a special regard to this noble home. This home is one of my support base. I will not forget the tremendous support you give me since when I started contesting for presidency,”

In his remarks, emir Sanusi said the emirate council was forever a supporter of the president.

According to the monarch, as far as the emirate council is concerned, it was president Buhari that was winning the three elections he lost because all the northern region and the Kano voted massively for the president.

He restated commitment of the emirate council to continue forwarding advices to the presidency through a proper channel.