Buhari inaugurates Armed Forces Council

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Armed Forces Council statutorily responsible for command, discipline and administration of, and for all other matters related to the Armed Forces in line with the Armed Forces Act.

Minister of Defence, Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali, made this disclosure yesterday in a press release signed by his Public Relations Officer (PRO), Col. Tukur Gusau, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, “The last Armed Forces Council Meeting was held on 17 July 2014 during the last administration and there was therefore the need to convene the Armed Forces Council Meeting in order to consider matters of great concern to the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He continued “His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR inaugurated the Armed Forces Council today 9 November 2017 at the State House, Abuja to consider matters of great concern to the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Some of the matters considered include the ratifications of the National Defence Policy 2017 (Revised), Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service Officers 2017 (Revised) and Harmonized Terms and Condition of Service Soldiers/Ratings/Armen 2017 (Revised) amongst others.

“Considering several transformations in terms of development as well as security challenges that have taken place in Nigeria, it is believed that the ratification of these documents will enable the Armed Forces cope with the ever changing contemporary security challenges.

It will also help to enhance welfare, command, discipline and administration of the Armed Forces as well as policy framework governing the conduct of security and defence in Nigeria.”