Buhari inaugurates National Food Security Council Monday

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Monday, inaugurate the newly announced National Food Security Council on Monday, 26th March, 2018.

The President said the private sector will also play advisory roles in the council.

The statement read in part “The President is aware of the huge interest indicated by the private sector since the composition of the Council was announced, as well as the reservations expressed by groups that felt left out.

“We wish to emphasise that the Council constituted by the President was more of a think tank that would focus mainly on policy, while various groups from the private sector would be called upon to make sectoral presentations from time to time.

Everybody will be carried along as the Council will work closely with all stakeholders.

The Council will be inaugurated by President Buhari on Monday, March 26.”

The Council to be chaired by the President himself has as members the governors of Kebbi, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ebonyi and Delta states.

Other Members are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; the Chief of Staff to the President; the National Security Adviser and seven (7) cabinet Ministers including those of Agriculture and Rural Development; Finance; Interior; Industry, Trade and Investment; Water Resources; Environment; and Budget and National Planning.

Also on board of the council are the Chief of Defence Staff; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; the Directors-General of the Department of State Services and the National Intelligence Agency as well as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service.