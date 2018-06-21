Buhari is not religious bigot – Paul Tarfa

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, kaduna

Former Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), General Paul Tarfa has said that Presidential . Muhammadu Buhari, has never been a religious bigot, but a man committed to discipline.

He added that it is foolish for anyone to say that Buhari does not have school certificate.

Tarfa stated this in a statement made available to the media in kaduna yesterday.

According to him most Nigerians who joined the army during the Nigerianisation of the Nigerian Army in the 1960s obtained their school certificates after becoming officers.

“I had the same Principal with General Buhari in person of Mr. West,” he said

Tarfa, who has lived a quiet life since he retired from the army, said: “I stand up here to say a few words about General Buhari because I am one of those who know him most.

“We met in 1963 as cadets and we shared one thing- discipline, punctuality and purposefulness.

“Like him, I heard erroneously that I am a fanatical Christian. I don’t know if I am, but I am a Christian to the letter.

“I remember that Buhari used to say that following the tenets of Islam does not make one a fanatic.

“If I read my bible before I sleep, does it make me a fanatical Christian?