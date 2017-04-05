Buhari launches economic recovery plan today

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will today launch the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on media and publicity made this known in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

Adesina wrote “In furtherance of the current Administration’s drive to sustain and build on the successes so far recorded in tackling corruption, improving security and re-revamping the economy, President Muhammadu Buhari, will Wednesday, April 5, 2017, formally launch the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.

The ceremony will take place in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 11 am.

The Medium-Term ERGP, which had earlier been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has amongst its broad strategic objectives, restoring sustainable, accelerated inclusive growth and development; investing in the people; and building a globally competitive economy”