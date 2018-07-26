Buhari meets APC Senators

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met Senators on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, initially scheduled to hold by 9pm yesterday, was later shifted to 10pm. Although the agenda of the meeting was not made available to newsmen, there were indications that it may not be unconnected with latest development where 15 Senators dumped the APC to join opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

At the time of filing this report, it was not clear whether the Senate President Bukola Saraki, who has yet to dump the APC for the opposition, would attend the meeting.