Buhari meets Ghanaian President, Akufo-ado

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed doors with Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House Correspondents after about one hour meeting behind closed doors, the Ghanaian President said he mainly came to greet Buhari on his return to the country and recovery.

According to him, they discussed issues concerning both countries and developments in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He said “I came from Accra today to visit my senior brother, President Buhari, all of us have been very anxious about his wellbeing and it was very good news , that he had returned .

“As an African I have to come and see for myself how he waa. I am very delighted to see that he is back, very vigorous as always very engaging on the issues of the day.

“We had a good half an hour together, reviewing matters both in Ghana and Nigeria as well as immediate matters to about what is going on in the ECOWAS community.

“So I am happy that I have this opportunity to come and I am going back to Ghana very fortified and am going to tell Ghanaians nation that our big brother Nigeria is well and things are well.” he stated