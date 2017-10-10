Buhari meets Tambuwal, Gaidam, Badaru on oil exploration, security

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with three state governors from the Northern part of the country.

The president met with the governors separately at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Those in attendance were; Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State; Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State.

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal who briefed State House Correspondents after meeting with the President behind closed door yesterday, indicated that the meeting discussed oil exploration, economy and the security situation in the country.

He said he has pleaded with President Buhari to resume oil and gas exploration in the Sokoto basin in order to boost agricultural revolution in the area.

Tambuwal said he also briefed Buhari on the outcome of the recent peace mission he led to the South-East and South-south region.

Asked what he came to do at the Villa, Tambuwal said “I came to see our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari and we had discussion on quite a number of issues, of specific mention is the issue is the general well- being of the country, security situation of the country. I am sure you are aware that recently we were in the south east, as governors from the north went to interact with our brothers in the south east and south south and particularly people of the North residing there so there was a need for a feedback.”

On oil exploration, he said “If you remember very well recently, I was personally at the NNPC towers where we engaged the GMD of the NNPC on possible oil exploration in the Sokoto Basin and I have had cause to brief the President on that particular interaction. There is a need for the Federal government to continue to support that endeavour which I believe will help in more provision of oil and gas, which we believe is very much in abundance in this basin, but also in bringing about agricultural revolution in that area.

“If you have gas it will support the power supply which will in turn enhance and influence agro- allied industries that are likely to come on board and also have a positive impact economically on the lives and well- being of the people that are along the basin. This are some of the issues we discussed with Mr President.”

He disclosed that the President’s response to his request was positive.

The Jigawa state governor, Badaru Abubakar, also briefed State House Correspondent on his meeting with the President,

The governor, who is the chairman of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, said he updated him on issues bordering on agricultural development in the country.

“We believe agriculture and solid minerals are key to our development and we discussed a lot on how to improve our international competitiveness in agricultural production.

“ As you are aware also that I’m the chairman of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, we have been discussing on fertilizer on agriculture for quite a long time with Mr President and I’m sure he is happy with the suggestions and encouraged us to work hard and to be sure we safeguard the country.’’

The governor disclosed that the government was in looking into the possibility of reducing the cost of inputs as well as to increase farmers’ yields so as to make them competitive

He also dismissed a report alleging that his state Assembly had perfected plots to impeach him.

The governor asserted that the relationship between the executive and legislature in the State has remained cordial.