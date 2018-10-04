Buhari mourns Apostle Hayford Alile

Share This





















By Lawrence Oloaye

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Christians in mourning the Spiritual Leader of St. Joseph’s Chosen Church of God International, Apostle Hayford Ikponmwonsa Alile.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, the President commiserated with family, friends and close associates of Apostle Alile, who was the pioneer Director General of the Nigeria Stock Exchange and served variously on the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other blue-chip companies.

The President affirmed that the late Spiritual Leader served the country extensively, especially in the structuring of the economic landscape of both the private and public sector, and consistently advocated a synergy for national development.

The President believed the rich educational pedigree of Apostle Alile and his strong spiritual background were used for the benefit of the country, commending his sense of patriotism and national outlook in promoting peace, unity and setting up The Hayford Alile Foundation to cater for the poor.

The President prayed that the almighty God will grant the Spiritual Leader eternal rest, and comfort his family.