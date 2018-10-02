Buhari mourns Sen. Dafinone

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of Sen. David Dafinone, a Second Republic legislator who represented Bendel South, former Bendel State.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari commiserated with the government and people of Delta State, his business associates and friends, assuring them the senator, who was a renowned chartered accountant, lived a life of service to God, and the nation.

The President commended the senator’s disposition to serve the Federal Government whenever he was called upon, while always promoting democratic values and culture among his people.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.