Buhari mourns Sunny Okogwu

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the business community in mourning the passing of renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ojise of Asaba, Chief Sunny Okogwu.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President sent condolences to family and friends of Ojise of Asaba, whose love and care for the poor and downtrodden remains historical, especially in Kaduna, where he spent most of his life.

The President recommended to other Nigerians the detribalised and cosmopolitan outlook of Chief Okogwu, who developed strong and meaningful relationships outside his roots, and graciously invested in the transformation of many lives.

Buhari believed Chief Okogwu’s business acumen also reflected in his large-heartedness as he contributed generously to the development of communities across the country.

The President prayed that Chief Okogwu would find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord, urging his family to carry on with the legacies of the iconic businessman.