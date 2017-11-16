Buhari: My aides are appointed on merit

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that many of his appointees were appointed based purely on merit and their proven track records.

According to a statement made available to newsmen today by his Spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari made the disclosure on Tuesday night at a State dinner organised in

Buhari emphasised that he always considered what was best for the country in his decisions.

He said “Some of the people holding high positions in the government, like my ministers, will tell you that I didn’t know them from Adam.

‘‘I just came across their names from the records and I worked with the records. I thank God that I have a very good team,’’ he said.

The President also commended Governor David Umahi for his development strides in the State, saying ‘‘the absolute commitment of the Governor to his position is very remarkable and I am very impressed.’’