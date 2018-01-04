Buhari orders arrest of perpetrators of Benue killings

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the security agencies to arrest perpetrators of recent violence in Benue state leading to death of many with wanton destruction of properties.

The President gave the order in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his Senior Special Assistant on media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Buhari equally commiserated with the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom on the incidence.

There was a report of alleged herdsmen attack on Guma and Logo Local Government Areas in Benue state where about 50 persons were confirmed dead with several others injured on the new year.

While expressing immense sadness at the “wicked and callous” attacks on even innocent children, the President assured the governor and people of the state that relevant security agencies have been directed to do everything possible to arrest those behind the regrettable incidents and avert further attacks.

“This is one attack too many, and everything must be done to provide security for the people in our rural communities,” he said.

President Buhari also commiserated with families of the victims and wished the injured speedy healing.