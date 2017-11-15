Buhari orders reinstatement of Obiano’s security aides

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the reinstatement of the security aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari gave the order after receiving formal complaints from the governor on his arrival at. The state capital, Awka, for the Grand Finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Givernorship rally.

Before departing Awka, the President directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Joshak Habila to ensure the return of the governor’s security personnel.