Buhari, Osinbajo will take Nigeria to promised land – Sagay

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

“Nigeria should stay with President Muhammadu Buhari and vice President Yemi Osinbajo” if the country was to get to the promised land.

These were the words of Professor Itse Sagay, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption yesterday in an interview after delivering the convocation lecture of the Federal University of Technology Minna Niger state

“Buhari and Osinbajo have absolute integrity, if we don’t use of them now I don’t know when next we will have leaders like them. “All my hopes are on Buhari come 2019” he stated.

He however said that the president should be firmer adding that “ we need a little dose of autocracy if we want to develop as a nation”.

Professor also urged Buhari to sack those he described as the cabal in his cabinet who are drawing the present administration backward, adding: “the cabals have no business being in the presidency as such they should be fished out and flushed out”.

He however declined to mention the names of the cabals but insisted that “ they are not helpful to the government, everybody is complaining about them”.

Sagay while speaking on the title of the lecture”Nigeria: The Travails of An Animal Kingdom” professor Sagay said the elite is the problem of the country adding that the quality of the political elite had continued to decline since after the first republic.

On the Maina saga, Professor Sagay hinted that those behind his recall to the civil service should also be identified and punished stressing that the matter had not been swept under the carpet by the federal government.

He explained that the problem with the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force did not start with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, and that the government was determined to bring the problem to an end to the satisfaction of all Nigerians.

Sagay also advocated for capital punishment for corrupt leaders and officials in the country, and urged for the continued prosecution and recovery of assets from the looters to enhance development.