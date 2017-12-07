Buhari pardons 500 inmates in Kano

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu, Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday pardoned 500 prison inmates at the Kurmawa Central Prisons in Kano metropolis.

The prisoners who comprise of males and females were pardoned by the President who arrived at the prison in company of Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other members of his entourage.

Speaking at the occasion, Buhari said the gesture was part of the Federal Government’s effort to decongest prisons in the country.

He urged the beneficiaries of the gesture to be of good behaviour and shun anything that would bring them back to the prisons in future..

He also charged them to make the best use of the opportunity by engaging in any useful venture to enable them become useful members of the society.

President Buhari gave the inmates an undisclosed amount of money to be shared among to enable them transport themselves to their respective towns and villages.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje charged the inmates to be of good conduct when they reunit with members of their families and the society at large.