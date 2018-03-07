Buhari pledges support for Ghana in corruption fight

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to support his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Ado, in his fight against corruption.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari in a speech delivered at the Ghanaian 61st independence anniversary yesterday in Accra also noted that with the right leadership and implementation of public policies, Africa’s drive to eradicate poverty and entrench democracy is on course.

The President pointed out that Nigeria and Ghana were benefitting immensely from leaders committed to improving their economies and tackling corruption.

He commended President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on his achievements in the first year in office, lauding his committed fight against corruption and the passing of the Special Prosecutors Bill into law.

Noting that the menace of corruption had eaten into the fabrics of both societies, the President’s said “From Nigeria, I have watched closely your achievements, ranging from your ingenious approach to creating jobs for the teeming youths through various initiatives, including the repositioning of agriculture for modern farming, ‘Farming for Jobs and Food’, Senior High School (SHS) free education, One-District-One-Factory, and One-Village-One-Dam as well as the improvement being recorded in the Republic’s macroeconomic indicators.

‘‘All these efforts, I am aware, have made Ghana to become a good destination for foreign direct investment just like Nigeria. Accept my congratulations!

‘‘I congratulate both the government and the Parliament for the quick passage of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act and its signing into law.

‘‘Your Excellency can be assured that you have a good partner in me as I look forward to any form of collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana in tackling the menace of endemic corruption.

‘‘Given all these public policies, it becomes reassuring that with the right leadership, Africa’s drives to eradicate poverty and to entrench democracy is on course,’’ he said.

Buhari, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the ceremony, recounted the historic and cultural ties between Nigeria and Ghana, urging citizens of both countries to uphold the fraternal relations.

‘‘It is, therefore, my strong desire that we owe it as a duty to ensure that our good peoples continue to live in each other’s countries unhindered.

‘‘Our newly rejuvenated Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation has already provided us with good platform in resolving any differences while focusing on our main developmental objectives,’’ the President said.

Commenting on peace and security in West Africa, the President commended Akufo-Addo’s contribution to ensuring peace in neighbouring Togo.

‘‘Permit me to put on record, Ghana’s untiring efforts in brokering peace in Togo, by bringing all the warring parties to the negotiation table. I am appealing to the opposing parties in Togo to please come together and resolve their differences so that Togo will move forward.

‘‘In the same vein, I wish Nigeria and Ghana to continue to provide the impetus in realising the objectives and ideals of the founding fathers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to ensure security, peace and development of our region,’’ he said.