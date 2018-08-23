Buhari pledges to offset bill of visually impaired corps member

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to assist a visually-impaired National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, currently deployed to Daura, Katsina State.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the 28 year old corps member, Okenala Ahmed, who is from Offa, Kwara State, was among the Corps members who paid Sallah homage to President Buhari Tuesday in Daura, as part of activities to mark the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

In the course of the President’s interaction with the Corps members, the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), Jibrin Ishak, had appealed for assistance for their physically challenged member.

Buhari will undertake the cost of medical care and treatment of Ahmed, who is an Economics NYSC teacher at Government Day Senior Secondary School, Daura.