Buhari resumes, writes NASS, operates from home

By Lawrence Olaoye and Christiana Ekpa Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday officially resumed work in the Presidential Villa after having stayed for over 100 days receiving medical attention in London, the United Kingdom.

Buhari, who left the country on May 7, returned to the country last Saturday and transmitted a letter to the leadership of the National Assembly in accordance with the constitutional provision.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has confirmed that Buhari would be working from home for now.

Ahmad through his twitter handle @BashirAhmaad had twitted “Some renovations are ongoing at the office. He’s fully equipped office in his residence. He’ll be back to the main office after the works.”

The presidents spokesman, Femi Adesina in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday stated “In line with constitutional provision, President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly, notifying the legislature of his return to office, after returning from medical vacation in London.

“President Buhari had returned to the country on Saturday, August 19, 2017, and in a letter dated August 21, 2017, he told the Senate as well as the House of Representatives, that he was resuming office.

“The letter stated in part: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.”

President Buhari had left for London on May 7, 2017, and handed the reins of government to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who functioned as the Acting President.”

The Senate yesterday confirmed receiving and acknowledging a letter of resumption from President Muhammadu Buhari, to Senate President Bukola Saraki informing the Upper Chamber of his readiness to kick start work from his residence.

Saraki who made this known through his Twitter handle stated that, he had already acknowledged the letter from the president informing the senate that he has returned to the country.

“I have received a letter from President Muhammed Buhari informing the senate that he has returned to the country

“I have also acknowledged the letter” he added

However, Adesina, when asked the significance of Buhari’s resumption said “it means the president they voted into office, who has been serving them and who was indisposed for some time and who came back on Saturday, is ready to continue with the work he has been doing.”

Reacting to comments on Buhari’s broadcast that he was not explicit enough, Adesina said

“that broadcast was just one step of many steps that are going to be taken in the days and weeks and months ahead so you can’t expect that everything will be said in one day.”

Buhari’s letters intimating the National Assembly of his official resumption was addressed to the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

They were picked up by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, (House of Representatives) for onward delivery to the bureaucrats in the Legislature.