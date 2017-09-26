Buhari returns from US enroute London

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday returned to the country after a brief stay in London on his way from the United States of America (USA) where he participated in the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Buhari’s return was confirmed by his Special Adviser on New Media, Bashir Ahmad on his Twitter handle yesterday.

Ahmad had twitted “President @MBuhari returns to Abuja after participation at the 72nd Session of the @UN General Assembly in New York and a stopover in London.”