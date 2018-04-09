Buhari returns to Abuja from Daura

Share This





















President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday returned to Abuja after a 3-day private visit to his country home in Daura in Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft carrying the president and some of his aides took off from the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina, at about 10.45a.m.

The aircraft landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 11.28 a.m.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, some security heads and other presidential aides welcomed the president at the airport.

It would be recalled that Mr Buhari on Friday joined the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouq, and other community members to observe the third day prayers for a late senator, Mustapha Bukar (APC-Katsina North).

The president, who arrived Daura on Friday afternoon, made straight for the residence of the late senator where he was received by the emir, members of the Daura Emirate Council and members of the family of the deceased.

Mr Buhari also on Saturday received some serving senators who paid a condolence visit at his country home Daura over the death of Bukar.

He thanked the senate members for their support and show of solidarity with the people of Katsina North senatorial district in particular and Katsina state in general.

The senators who paid the condolence visit to the President included Ovie Omo-Agege, Ali Ndume, Babajide Omoworare, Adamu Abubakar, Yusuf Yusuf, Hassan Adamu, Abu Ibrahim and Umaru Kurfi.(NAN)