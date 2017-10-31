Buhari sacks Babachir, Oke

Share This





















•Appoints Boss Mustapha new SGF

By Lawrence Olaoye and Umar Muhammad Puma

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointments of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari gave the axe in line with the recommendation of the probe panel chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, which investigated allegations of corruption against the men.

The President has appointed Mr. Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) with immediate effect.

Buhari apart from accepting the Osinbajo panel’s recommendation to terminate the appointment of the suspended NIA boss also approved the setting up of a three-member panel to, among other things, look into the operational, technical and administrative structure of the Agency and make appropriate recommendations.

The sacked SGF was found culpable in allegation of corruption for awarding a contract of over N200 million grass-cutting contract to a company he has interest in by the Presidential Initiative for the North East.

Oke, on the other hand was also indicted by the Osinbajo’s panel for the $43 million hidden and found in an Ikoyi apartment but was later declared to be owned by the NIA under his leadership.

The newly appointed SGF, Mustapha is a lawyer, management consultant, politician, business man and boardroom guru.

Until his appointment, the Adamawa born Mustapaha was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

He attended Hong Secondary School, in Hong Adamawa state and North East College of Arts and Sciences Maiduguri Borno state, crowning it with WASC and HSC in 1976. He earned his Bachelor of Law (LL.B) from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1979 and was called to bar in 1980. From 1980 to 1981, Mr Mustapha did the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) – Directorate of Legal of legal Services at the Army Headquarters and was in charge of review of Court Marshall Proceedings.

After his National Service, he joined Sotesa Nigeria Limited, an Italian consultancy firm, as an Executive Director in charge of Administration, leaving in 1983 to join the prestigious law firm Messrs Onagoruwa & Co in Lagos.

With his law practice fully taken off, Mustapha was appointed Principal Counsel in the firm Messrs Mustapha & Associates.

His legal interests and expertise included privatization commercialization and Liberalization of Public Companies/Corporate and Government Parastatals. He was also involved in preparation of varied and miscellaneous banking documents such as Debentures, Guarantees, Mortgages, Bonds and Loan Syndications.

One of Mustapha’s career highlights was his appointment as a member of Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the defunct Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund (PTF) from 2000 to 2007.

After his stint at the PTF in 2007, Mustapha was appointed Principal Partner of the law firm, Adroit Lex. At various times, he was member Federal Republic of Nigeria Constituent Assembly (1988-1989), Chairman People’s Solidarity Party-Gongola State (1989-1990), state chairman, Social Democratic Party-Gongola State (1990-1991); he was also a gubernatorial candidate for SDP in Adamawa state in 1991.

He was the Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) from 2010 to 2013. In 2007, he again played a prominent role, serving as the Deputy Director General of the party’s Presidential campaign Organization.

His services remained in high demand after the ACN joined forces with other parties to form the All Progressive Congress (APC). He was a member of NCC and Secretary APC Presidential Campaign Organization Mobilization (2015) and member, APC Transition Committee (2015). He is also a member, APC Board of Trustees.