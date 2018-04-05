Buhari, Saraki, Dogara, Masari mourn Senator Bukar

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye, Umar Muhammad Puma Abuja and Lawal Sa’’idu Funtua Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Katsina State and the National Assembly on the passing away of Senator Mustapha Bukar, who represented Katsina North constituency.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President described his death as a “great loss to Nigeria’s democracy and the engineering profession.’’

Buhari sent condolences to the family members, friends and professional colleagues of the legislator, who distinguished himself as an engineer before vying for political office to serve his people.

The President recalled that as a young engineer, the deceased used his ingenuity to proffer a lasting solution to the perennial water crisis in Katsina, working variously as a General Manager of the Water Board, Director of National Water Rehabilitation Project and Director, Water Supply at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

“Senator Bukar was so dedicated to his responsibilities and hardworking that he got an appointment with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, where he also demonstrated the same dedication and passion for service,’’ the President said.

He added that: “I am always touched by the death of dedicated and creative public servants like Sen. Bukar. We should emulate such rare and hardworking Nigerians for the progress of our country.’’

The President prayed that Allah will bless and forgive the soul of the deceased.

Also yesterday, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, expressed grief over the death of a Senator, Mustapha Bukar.

In separate press releases on Wednesday, the leaders of the Senate expressed sorrow over the death of the Senator.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Mr Saraki described the death as one too many, coming a few weeks after the upper legislative chamber lost Senator Ali Wakili.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara said he received the death of Senator Mustapha Bukar with sadness and shock.

Dogara particularly lamented that the passing on of Sen. Bukar is coming barely a week after the death of a member of the House of Representatives from Kogi State and Deputy House Leader, Hon. Umar Buba Jibrin and less than a month after the demise of a senator from Bauchi state, Sen. Ali Wakili.

The Speaker described late Senator Bukar as a fine gentleman who exhibited high moral disposition and earned respect from his colleagues and associates while representing Daura Zone in the Senate.

“This is a great loss and painful one for that matter, especially coming at a time when we are still mourning the passing away of two of our colleagues, and distinguished lawmakers.”

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has also expressed sadness over the death of Senator Engineer Mustafa Bukar, Madawakin Daura, describing the death as a sad and painful loss for Katsina State in particular and the nation in general.

Governor Masari in a statement signed by Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, SSA Media, described Senator Mustafa, a worthy son and representative of Katsina State who had given a good account of himself in the Senate, lamenting that Katsina State will miss his proactive representation in the National Assembly.

While condoling President Muhammadu Buhari, the President and members of the Nigerian Senate, Emirs of Katsina and Daura, as well as the immediate family of Senator Mustafa Bukar, the Katsina State Governor prayed to Allah to forgive him all his shortcomings, grant his soul eternal rest, and grant the bereaved the fortitude to bear the loss.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) also mourns the death of the Senator, saying he made his mark in the Senate through his progressive and pro-people legislative interventions, particularly through his Chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Capital Market.

In a statement issued yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, said “we have indeed lost a dependable and loyal Party man who contributed immensely to the growth and strength of our great Party.

“We extend deep condolences to his family, constituents, National Assembly, particularly the Senate, President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of Katsina State over the sad and painful loss.

It is our prayer that the Almighty Allah grants the late Senator Aljannah Firdaus Senator Mustapha Bukar representing, Daura senatorial who died in the early hours of yesterday has been buried in his home town Daura.

The funeral prayer for the deceased was conducted at the Kangiwa square at the Daura emir’s palace around 6:00 pm.

The funeral prayer which was conducted by the Chief Imam of Daura Town was attended by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruq Umar ,Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Amini Bello Masari, Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, former Minister of Environment, Alhaji Kabir Daura.

Others include top state government officials, some serving senators, members of the state legislature and thousands of sympathizers.