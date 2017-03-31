Buhari seeks replacement for NDDC Board nominees

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

President Mohammadu Buhari yesterday forwarded to the senate names of three new board members of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC for replacement of those rejected by the upper Chamber last year.

The senate president Bukola Saraki disclosed, this in a letter transmitted by President Buhari to the senate.

The nominees are Lucky Omirisan representing Ondo state,Chuka Amawawa from Imo state and Nwogu N Nwogu Abia state.

It is on record that, the senate had in October 2016 rejected three nominees out of the nineteen members of the NDDC board sent to it by the President.

They were Donatus Enyinnaya representing Abis state on the board,Osita Izunaso from IMO state and Olatokunboh Ajasin Ondo state.

Enyinnaya and Ajasin were rejected because they were not from oil producing areas of their respective states while Osita Izunaso declined the appointment.