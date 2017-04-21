Buhari sets up c’ttee to harmonies funding in North east

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

The Presidential Committee of North East Initiative on Thursday said the Buhari led administration has constituted 5 committee to harmonies funding to enable affected areas of insurgency in the north east come back to life.

Chairman of the committee Gen. T. Y Danjuma who was represented by his deputy Alhaji Tijjani Musa stated this when he paid courtesy call to Acting governor of Gombe state Mr. Charles Iliya at old banquet Hall Government House Gombe.

He said the committee is making frantic effort in assuring that the devastated areas of insurgency in the north east are tackle.

According to him, effort are been made to implement the Buhari planned to harmonies funding inorder to alleviate the suffering of the people in the north east.

Responding, the Acting governor Mr. Charles Iliya appreciated the gesture and saluted the courage of the military for winning the war against insurgency.

He said effort put in place by the military has brought normalcy where people in the north east are sleeping with two eyes closed.

While commending President Buhari for his foresight the acting governor pledged support to work hand in hand with the committee in ensuring that the north east have sense of belonging in the society.