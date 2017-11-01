Buhari signals appointment of new ministers

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted that he will appoint more ministers, anytime soon into his cabinet.

The President also said he will be appointing more people to the boards of government agencies and corporations

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee (NEC) meeting, which held at the party’s national secretariat yesterday, Buhari said the present compressed Federal Executive Council will be expanded to bring in more supporters at federal level, with fresh ideas to be injected into the government”

Now faced with demands by his party for more inclusiveness and patronage, he said he would be shifting ground soon.

“Last year I said we would re-constitute the Boards of Parastatals. I must regret the fact that we have not done so, for many reasons.

“Some of us in this meeting may know I had given instructions since October 2015 for this exercise to start. But there have been inordinate delays through several Committees in an attempt to get the balance right and to make sure all parts of the country are equitably represented.

“On the other hand, I am keenly aware that our supporters are very eager for these appointments to be announced. By the Grace of God, these appointments will be announced soon. Especially now that the economy is improving, we will have the resources to cater for the appointees.”, he said.

The president also lauded the achievements of his administration in the last two years, saying that, “We can be proud of our achievements in the last two years, Boko Haram, Niger Delta, Regular Fuel, Improved Power, TSA, Agriculture and Fertilizer, above all, the knowledge that corruption will not be tolerated in this Government. We all know there is CHANGE.”

He said Nigeria’s prestige has gone up, and the country is now credit –worthy, a clear testimony of which was the over-subscription of the Euro-Bond by 4 times.

“Nevertheless, we are not resting on our achievements. I am quite aware of the challenges before us,” Buhari said.

The president stated that, “ If we keep united and rise above petty or personal quarrels we will surely achieve the desired CHANGE in the country.”