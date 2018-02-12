Buhari summons emergency security meeting

Share This





















Barely 48 hours after the release of three lecturers of University of Maiduguri and 10 police officers’ wives by the Boko Haram, President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency security meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting which started at about 11.00 a.m., is attended by all service chiefs and Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

NAN observed that the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahma Dambazau, might brief the council on some security related matters, as heads of para-military organisations under the ministry were seen at the venue of the meeting.

NAN gathered that the release of three lecturers of the University of Maiduguri and 10 police officers’ wife by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday might be part of matters to be discussed at the council.

It would be recalled that the State Security Services, SSS, on Saturday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the negotiated release of the lecturers and police officers’ wives.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who announced the release in a statement in Abuja, recalled that those released were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Magumeri in Borno.

He said their release followed series of negotiations as directed by President Buhari and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

(NAN)