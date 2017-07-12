Buhari summons Osinbajo for emergency meeting in London
By Lawrence Olaoye
President Mohammadu Buhari yesterday summoned his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, who is currently the Acting President, to an emergency meeting with him in London.
This was made public in a terse Twitter message placed on the wall of his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, yesterday.
The message read “AgP Osinbajo meeting with President Buhari in London today, and returning to Abuja immediately afterwards.”
Before the message, there have been insinuations that Osinbajo was headed to London after a brief appearance at the Presidential Quarterly Business Forum meeting at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.
There were indications that most officials in the Presidency were in the dark about the summon as those contacted for confirmation denied knowledge.
A high ranking official approached some newsmen to confirm the veracity of the development.
Buhari has been in the United Kingdom for about two months attending to his health after transmitting power to Osinbajo through a letter informing the National Assembly of his decision for continuity in governance.
Though details of the kernels of the meeting were shrouded in secrecy, there were indications that it may not be unconnected with the political and economic development in the country.
There are insinuations that the face-off between the lawmakers in the National Assembly and the Presidency over power of appropriation and confirmation of the appointment of government officials may also be discussed.
It is also expected that the President may intimate his Vice concerning his health status.
Osinbajo who left yesterday evening is expected to be back this morning to chair the Federal Executive Council ( FEC).
