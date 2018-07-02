Buhari sympathises with Kaduna gas explosion victims

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sympathy with the gas explosion victims in Kaduna, saying that his heart is with them at their hour of distress.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President said he was touched by the losses of life and economic ruin suffered by these “hard working Nigerians striving to make a living through honest labour.”

“As a human being, I fully understand the economic impact of this accident on the lives of these hard working Nigerians”, the President declared sympathetically.

He however advised Nigerians to pay greater attention to safety procedures and precautionary measures in their business places.

According to him, precautionary measures can help to avert disasters.