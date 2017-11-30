Buhari to attend anti-terrorism meeting in Jordan

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will December 2-3, 2017, join other Heads

of State in Aqaba, Jordan, to review strategies in fighting terrorism,

and reinforce joint security structures that will be more proactive in

preventing attacks.

This was made public today by his Special Adviser on media and

publicity, Femi Adesina in a statement made available to newsmen.

The meeting tagged AQABA RETREAT, hosted by His Majesty, King Abdullah

II of Jordan, is expected to be attended by West African Heads of

State, representatives of governments of 48 countries and a number

of key Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

At the meeting, the President is expected to share Nigeria’s

experience on terrorism and its spread across West Africa, with a view

to soliciting more support for pre-emptive measures that will

neutralise the activities of insurgents in the sub-region.

The Nigerian leader will also hold bilateral meetings with some Heads

of State to strengthen relations.

Buhari and his delegation will attend the official dinner to be hosted

by King Abdullah II in honour of visiting Heads of State and their

delegations.

The President will be accompanied to Jordan by the governors of Kogi,

Osun and Niger States; the Ministers of Defence, Education, Foreign

Affairs; the National Security Adviser, and the Acting

Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.