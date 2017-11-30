Buhari to attend anti-terrorism meeting in Jordan
By Lawrence Olaoye
President Muhammadu Buhari will December 2-3, 2017, join other Heads
of State in Aqaba, Jordan, to review strategies in fighting terrorism,
and reinforce joint security structures that will be more proactive in
preventing attacks.
This was made public today by his Special Adviser on media and
publicity, Femi Adesina in a statement made available to newsmen.
The meeting tagged AQABA RETREAT, hosted by His Majesty, King Abdullah
II of Jordan, is expected to be attended by West African Heads of
State, representatives of governments of 48 countries and a number
of key Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).
At the meeting, the President is expected to share Nigeria’s
experience on terrorism and its spread across West Africa, with a view
to soliciting more support for pre-emptive measures that will
neutralise the activities of insurgents in the sub-region.
The Nigerian leader will also hold bilateral meetings with some Heads
of State to strengthen relations.
Buhari and his delegation will attend the official dinner to be hosted
by King Abdullah II in honour of visiting Heads of State and their
delegations.
The President will be accompanied to Jordan by the governors of Kogi,
Osun and Niger States; the Ministers of Defence, Education, Foreign
Affairs; the National Security Adviser, and the Acting
Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.