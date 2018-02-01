Buhari to flag off CHIPS in Lafia February 6

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to flag off Community the Health Influencers, Promoters and Services (CHIPS) programme on Tuesday, the 6th of February, 2018 in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

CHIPS is one of the President ministration’s initiative and a critical component of the Primary Health Care Revitalization program, particularly in addressing challenges of health’s human resources in the rural areas.

The official flag off of the programme is a major part of activities lined up for an official working day visit of the President to Nasarawa State.

Addressing Journalists recently, the Executive Director and Chief Executive, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said the overall aim of CHIPS Programme was to improve access and equitable coverage to essential health services, especially those relating to maternal, new born and child survival.

Other objectives include addressing barriers to demand for PHC services, ensure supply of integrated PHC interventions, linking the health workforce at health centres in rural and underserved communities to the households and tackling delays in decision to seek care, reaching care and receiving adequate healthcare.

Speaking last year during the official launching of PHC revitalization at the Kuchigoro PHC model centre, Abuja, President Muhmmadu Buhari declares that: “We shall focus more on the People living in the rural areas and the vulnerable Population in our society such as women, children 5 years of age and the elderly in collaboration with national and international Partners.”