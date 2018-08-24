Buhari to opposition: You can’t distract us, we’re focused

Share This





















• Hitch-free Sallah indicates success in security-Presidency

By Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration remains focused and undistracted from the good works it is doing for the development of the country by the activities of the opposition elements.

This is just as the presidency has said that the celebration of hitch-free Sallah across the country was an indication that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was winning the war against insecurity.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President made the declaration at a lunch with some APC Governors accompanied by some members of the National and State assemblies and commissioners in his Country Home in Daura, Katsina state, yesterday.

According to him, Buhari stressed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had the full understanding of Nigeria’s challenges and is encouraged by the support of Nigerians in addressing them.

He said ‘‘We are always encouraged when all our constituents are happy with the work we are doing and our genuine efforts to make sure that what we campaigned for in 2015 is still very much in our minds and we have not lost focus.

‘‘In terms of security, economy and the fight against corruption we have maintained focus. Even the opposition with all their resources cannot fault our identification of Nigeria’s priorities and the efforts being made to better them.

‘We will continue to do what we ought to do in the leadership position God has placed us and we thank the constituents for the support.”

On the defections within the major political parties, the President reiterated his earlier message to them: ‘‘for those who have decided to change camp for whatever reason, we wish them good luck.’’

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State commended the President for his great efforts in the keeping the nation together through visionary leadership.

He noted that the President had remained focused and unshaken by situations and circumstances, adding that ‘‘it shows that your administration is approved by God.’’

Okorocha told the President, ‘‘we are here to encourage you to keep doing what you are doing as Nigerians are very very pleased with you.

‘‘We also want to inform you that we had wonderful and peaceful Sallah celebration across the country because of security of lives and property you have guaranteed in our nation.’’

Governor Okorocha was accompanied by the Governors of Katsina, Kebbi, Kano and Niger States.

On the hitch-free Sallah celebrations, Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday also lamented that some opposition elements were unhappy with the peaceful atmosphere and wishing the country evil.

Adesina o served “Sallah Day had passed quietly and peacefully, without even a firecracker going off, let alone bomb blast. That was contrary to what used to happen before the advent of the Buhari administration, when such festivals were turned to orgy of killings in many parts of the country by insurgents.Apparently, enemies of peace and progress had expected a return to the infamous past, thus Oshuntokun appeared on television with his bag of lies.”

On the ill will against the country by opposition elements, Adesina wrote “On Tuesday, August 21, 2018, Akin Oshuntokun, a chieftain of the stillborn Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), appeared on Politics Todayprogramme of Channels Television, and made the false claim that a bomb blast had gone off earlier in the day, killing about 88 people in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“Oshuntokun, a newspaper columnist and public affairs commentator, has never hidden his antipathy towards the Muhammadu Buhari administration, but to go on national television and tell lies of the most heinous kind betrays a mind taken completely over by ill wishes against his own country.

“When those on the programme remonstrated with him that they were not aware of any bomb blast on that day, he stood his ground, all in a futile bid to puncture the successes recorded by government in the area of security.

“Till the Sallah holidays ended, no bomb blast was recorded in any part of the country, to the shame and discomfiture of the naysayers.

“One wonders: if there were bomb blasts, and more than 80 people truly died, what would be the gain of anybody, except those who have become blinded by malediction and morbid wishes? Is carnage something now to glory about? Is the struggle for power now so ghoulish that some people have lost their humanity over it?

“Oshuntokun and his ilk should realize that this is the only country we have, and we can’t swallow poison and expect it to kill the next person. What we sow is what we reap.

Happily, however, those for a peaceful, united and cohesive Nigeria are more than those against it. That is why those with baleful, hateful thoughts would never win.

The tripod goals of securing the country, fighting corruption, and reviving the economy are central to the Buhari administration.

Government is making strides in the three areas, and the conquests continue.”