Buhari to security agencies: Stop killings in Plateau

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called all security agencies in the country, particularly the Police Army, to stop the mindless killings in Plateau state.

The President, according to a statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, received with deep sadness and regret, news of the recent killings of at least 20 people in Plateau State during what has been described as a reprisal attack by some herdsmen.

Buhari, who believed that the madness had gone too far, charged the military and the police to not only bring the violence to an instant end, but draw up a plan to ensure that there were no further attacks and reprisals from one group against the other.

He stated that the President was devoted to the sanctity of Nigeria’s unity, as he encouraged Nigerians of all groups to learn to live together in peace and harmony.

He commiserated with the governor, people of Plateau State and those who lost their loved ones, friends and family praying God to comfort them.