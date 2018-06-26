Buhari to Uhrobo leaders: Proponents of restructuring have parochial interest

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said those clamouring for the restructuring of the country have parochial interests.

The President said this when the leaders of Uhrobo kingdom from Delta state led by His Royal Majesty, Dr. Laiyeguen, Ogbon-Ogoni Oghoro 1, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Reacting to some of the requests of the Urhobo nation which included the need for restructuring of the country, the President said, “You mentioned something which is topical these days, the cause of restructuring Nigeria. For every group asking for restructuring has got their own agenda and I hope it can be accommodated by the constitution.”

On their complaints that a piece of land given to the military is being parceled out for sale by the officers, the President said “I have taken note of your representation that the land given to the military is being sold. You are not the first to make this representation, so by this representation I am constrained to tell the responsible ministry to check and find out, whoever is responsible in abusing the generosity extended to the military will be brought to book. I assure you of that.”

On their request for more appointment of Urhobos’s into the cabinet, he said “It is not possible to make each tribal group because I suspect they are around 250. 250 ministers will be too cumbersome to handle, so it is limited to the constitution. So the only thing we can do is to pick one person per state and that is one thing we have to accept.”

Meanwhile the fallout of the ripples in the Delta APC at just concluded national convention reechoed as the APC leader in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, who apparently facilitated the meeting was stopped at the gate by security operatives.

Olorogun Emerhor was said to be conspicuously absent at the Council Chamber during the visit, but the National Chairman of Urhobo Political Movement and a member of the APC, Chief Ominimi Obiuwevbi said that Emerhor was present.

He was to be among the delegation of the Urhobo nation but, it was gathered that because of the allegation that his faction was responsible for the crisis at Eagle Square during the convention, he was prevented from coming to the Villa.