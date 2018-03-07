Buhari unveils Plateau peace roadmap tomorrow -Lalong

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

The Plateau State Governor, Barrister Simon Bako Lalong has disclosed that the People of Plateau State had been anxious to receive President Muhammadu Buhari come tomorrow .

President Buhari is expected to be in Plateau State for one day official visit.

Lalong made this known at the Plateau state Government House, Little Ryfield yesterday shortly after the inspection tour with journalists in Jos north and south.

He said , “It is not an easy thing to host Mr. President and that is why you can see the anxiety in the people to see him.

“We are not only touring to inspect project but also ensure the safety of Mr. President during his visit, he added.

The governor added that besides commissioning and inspecting some of the projects, the president will also hold town hall meeting and unveil the state roadmap on peace.

Buhari according to Lalong would also commission the newly procured 400 unit of tractors. This according to him was part of Plateau agenda of diversifying the economy to agriculture which indeed had helped Nigeria get out recession and create jobs to our youths.

Lalong expressed delight on the level of works to be commissioned and inspected by the president.