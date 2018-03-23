Buhari unveils rice pyramids in Borno

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, March 27 unveil three rice pyramids in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The rice pyramids are collective efforts of the Borno State Government Farmers Association and Wal Wanne and Sons Limited, whose members enrolled in the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) for rice producers.

In a release signed by the Senior Special Adviser, Media, to the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Alhaji Garba Dangida, described the efforts as true demonstration of President Buhari’s commitment to poverty reduction and giving agriculture a boost as he promised during his election campaign.

The statement further explained that the unveiling of the rice pyramids is an indication that the Buhari Administration’s agenda of diversifying the nation’s economy in favour of agriculture is being achieved.

He disclosed that the three pyramids each consisting of 11,000 bags of rice paddies was cultivated and harvested by the CEO of Wal Wanne and Sons, Dr. Abiso Kabir, who doubles as the North East Coordinator of BCO.

A strong Buhari supporter Dr. Abiso donated an office to BCO in Maiduguri.

“He has kept faith with our Change Agenda and keyed into the Anchor Borrowers Programme on Rice Production in line with the cardinal agenda of the Buhari Administration,” Dangida stressed.

The unveiling underscores the need to showcase agriculture to the unemployed youths as an enterprise and the imperatives of returning to the farm to guarantee wealth creation and food security.

Dangida stated that the massive priduction of rice by Borno farmers is a living proof that peace is gradually returning to the North East and economic and social activities are picking up against the wishful thinking of critics of the administration.