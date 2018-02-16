Buhari visits hometown, Daura

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday arrived at the Umaru Musa ‘Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina from where he moved to his home town, Daura in Katsina state on a private visit.

The Presidential Jet touched down at the International Airport at about 4:33 pm, after exchanging pleasantries with Katsina State top government officials, the President joined an helicopter that conveyed him to Daura.

Although there was no official statement about the visit, but sources indicated that he was in Daura over the death of his two close relatives last week.

Those who received the president on his arrival in Katsina include, the State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, Emir of Katsina, Alhaji

Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, the state’s Head of Service, Alhaji Garba Sanda Mani, members of the state Executive Council and hundreds of party supporters.