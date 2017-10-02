Buhari visits Maiduguri, lauds troops for sacrifices in fighting Boko Haram

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Sunday (57th Independence Day) visited troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno state where he acknowledged the efforts of the military, security operatives, Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima and members of Civilian JTF for their collective efforts in the fight against Boko Haram.

Buhari’s visit to Borno which is the first time since he became president in 2015 arrived the Parade Ground of Maimalari Cantonment 7Div, Maiduguri at about 12:05 in the afternoon, addressed the troops which comprized of the military, Police and other para military personnel.

In his address, Buhari said, the efforts put in place by security forces in sustaining peace, unity and progress of Nigeria as an indivisible country is highly commendable.

The President therefore pledged Federal Government’s continuous support for troops of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ to end lingering crisis of insurgents and terrorism in the north east.

His words: “We are here today in Borno state to interact with you (troops) and to celebrate the 57th Indpedence Day Anniverssary.

“I want to commend you for your sacrifices in the fight against insurgents. I am here as a morale booster and i assured you that we will continue to do our best to support you in the frontline and end all forms of terrorism in our dear country.

“I want to also said that those who thing they can do everything to divide Nigeria are jokers, because Nigeria is an indivisible country.

“We as government will continue to improve on the economy to create jobs for the teaming youths.

“We are also determined to Kick Corruption out of this country.

“I was a state governor sometimes ago and Borno was my base. At that time, nobody think Borno will witness any crisis, but i want to reiterate that we will do our best to restore peace in any part of this great country”. Buhari stated.

After addressing the troops in less than five minutes, also took time and cut the Anniversary Cake and interacted with wounded Soldiers in action including Sergeants Owen Eze who was shot in the neck in Gwoza Operational Base.