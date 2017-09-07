Buhari wants recession exit to impact on masses

Share This





















President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Daura, Katsina State, said the real impact of coming out of recession will be better felt when ordinary Nigerians experience a change in their living conditions.

He said on Tuesday in Daura, Katsina State, when he hosted visiting President of Niger, Alhaji Mahamadou Issoufou.

Buhari told journalists that he was “very happy’’ to hear the country was finally out of recession, but the real gain should be improved conditions for Nigerians.

Responding to questions from journalists, the President said: “Certainly I should be happy for what it is worth. I am looking forward to ensuring that the ordinary Nigerian feels the impact.’’

Buhari commended all the managers of the economy for their hard work and commitment, and stressed that more work needed to be done to improve the growth rate.

“Until coming out of recession translates into meaningful improvement in peoples’ lives, our work cannot be said to be done,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Nigerien President said he was most delighted to see President Buhari in good health and prayed that the almighty God would continue to strengthen him.

Issoufou said he used the opportunity of the visit to discuss some bilateral and regional issues with President Buhari.

The issues included the fight against Boko Haram, the economic challenges in the Lake Chad Basin and other developmental concerns that directly affect the livelihood of the citizens of both countries.

The Nigerien President was accompanied on the visit by a former Prime Minister, Dr.Hamid Algabid, and the President of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Niger, Moussa Moumouni Djermakoye.

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Daura, Katsina State, said the real impact of coming out recession will be better felt when ordinary Nigerians experience a change in their living conditions.

He said on Tuesday in Daura, Katsina State, he hosted visiting President of Niger, Alhaji Mahamadou Issoufou.

Buhari told journalists that he was “very happy’’ to hear the country was finally out of recession, but the real gain should be improved conditions for Nigerians.

Responding to questions from journalists, the President said: “Certainly I should be happy for what it is worth. I am looking forward to ensuring that the ordinary Nigerian feels the impact.’’

Buhari commended all the managers of the economy for their hard work and commitment, and stressed that more work needed to be done to improve the growth rate.

“Until coming out of recession translates into meaningful improvement in peoples’ lives, our work cannot be said to be done,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Nigerien President said he was most delighted to see President Buhari in good health and prayed that the almighty God would continue to strengthen him.

Issoufou said he used the opportunity of the visit to discuss some bilateral and regional issues with President Buhari.

The issues included the fight against Boko Haram, the economic challenges in the Lake Chad Basin and other developmental concerns that directly affect the livelihood of the citizens of both countries.

The Nigerien President was accompanied on the visit by a former Prime Minister, Dr.Hamid Algabid, and the President of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Niger, Moussa Moumouni Djermakoye.