Buhari: We’re committed to food security for Nigerians

From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the determination of his administration to continue to pursue programmes that guarantee Nigerians of food security.

He said his government would not rest it’s onus until common men and women in the country got food on their tables, adding that his administration was far from celebrating any success unless he was able to provide the need of the average Nigerians and create jobs.

The President stated this over the weekend at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies ( NIPS), during the graduation ceremony of the Senior Executive Course 39 of the 2017 held at the institution.

Buhari who was represented by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo reiterated that “we are from any kind of celebration until average Nigerians get food on their tables and provide them with jobs.

Our action ahead focuses on the area where we can create jobs through every possible means particularly through social intervention funds initiated by the FG. Our major concern is to the live of the poor man better.”

According to him, the mismanagement of Nigerian resources had been the cause of corruption and should Nigeria invest all its annual income, the country would not fill the existing gap. He said, “ why we are where today is because fail to invest in infrastructure in the last three decades.”

To ensure ease of doing business and energise education sector in the country, the vice president further said that Buhari’s government has made all plants to provide Independent Power to major markets and Universities across the country, adding that the plan would guarantee twenty four hours power supply in those specified sectors.

Osibajo, however, assured that consistent and committed efforts of Buhari’s government would yield positive result at the end of the tunnel.