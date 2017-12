Share This





















From Musa Abunaka Jos

The Northern Governors Forum have reiterated that the recently approved $1bn insurgency fund to fight against the dreaded Boko Haram group would not be misused for the 2019 general elections by President Muhammadu.

They emphasised that the money was not meant for politics but rather it was approved to bring an end to the bedeviling insurgent activities in the north east.

Kashim Shetima who is the Borno State Governor and Chairman Governors forum, made this known on the Hausa Service of the BBC monitored in Jos while responding on the allegation by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), that Buhari was planning his way to the 2019 polls.

According the governor, “ the $1bn insurgency fund is not even huge to pave way for stealing .We all know that President Buhari has been a sincere Nigerian who has no singular record of stealing or manipulating government funds.

“ I want to assure Nigerians that Buhari won misuse the money. We believe in him. The allegation is baseless. Those throwingthe accusation are doing it for political reason.