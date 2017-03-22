Buhari’ll fix Nigeria before 2019-Presidency

Share This





















•As Egypt, Gambia, Ghana send goodwill

By Lawrence Olaoye

The presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to take the country out of the economic woods to the promised land by the end of his tenure in 2019.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity gave this assurance yesterday while addressing a delegation of Northern Youths Initiative for Peace and Good Governance in Abuja.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by a Deputy Director in his office, Attah Esa, the Presidential spokesman said “Buhari is fulfilling his campaign promises to Nigerians, particularly in stimulating the economy for job creation, anti-corruption campaign and security of lives and property.”

Adesina urged Nigerians to keep faith with the current administration’s commitment to take “Nigeria to the Promised Land.’’

‘‘I am glad that majority of Nigerians are still with President Buhari.

‘‘The excitement and jubilation, around the country, that greeted his return to Nigeria recently is a clear testimony of the love, confidence and belief, which Nigerians have in his leadership.

‘‘We are witnessing a positive turn around in the economy, agriculture, the fight against corruption, job creation and I am very confident that President Buhari will lead Nigeria to the Promised Land before the mandate given to him by Nigerians lapses in 2019,’’ Adesina said.

The Special Adviser, who received the Sardauna Leadership Award, ‘Icon of Societal Transformation’, thanked the Group for the honour, noting that he was motivated to serve in government because of the personality and integrity of President Buhari.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has received goodwill calls from the Presidents of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Gambian Adama Barrow and Ghanian Nana Akufo-Addo.

While the Egyptian President called Buhari to wish President Muhammadu Buhari well yesterday, Barrow and Akufo-Addo reached out to him last Thursday.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by Buhari’s Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the Egyptian leader congratulated the Nigerian President on the strides his country had made in the campaign against Boko Haram and other security challenges.

President el-Sisi, who also expressed the preparedness of his country to assist in Nigeria’s quest to overcome her security concerns, if needed, hoped that the two countries will continue to partner in other areas of mutual interest.

On Thursday last week, President Adama Barrow of The Gambia in a goodwill phone call to President Buhari, thanked Nigeria for her leading role in his emergence as President of his country, and wished the Nigerian leader well.

Similarly, on the same day last week, President Nana Akuffo-Addo of Ghana, called President Buhari to wish him good health and greater bilateral cooperation between the West African countries.