Buhari’s new year address depressing, says PDP

From: Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu

Buhari’s New Year address as depressing, saying that it completely failed to

address serious economic and security issues confronting the nation which Nigerians earnestly expected answers from Government.

The PDP, according to a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan Monday said Nigerians were again treated to another round of false

claims and empty promises, which has become a routine in close to three

years of APC-controlled Presidency, adding that that was why the PDP

earlier advised the Federal Government not to bother about any new year

message to Nigerians.

According to the opposition party, “We already knew the pattern and we advised against it this year. We knew their New Year message would heighten Nigerians’ despondency rather than providing us hope”.

The party also expressed disappointment that instead of accepting that

it has failed, the Presidency attempted to appropriate and claim credit

for the achievements of the PDP.

It said instead of inspiring the people, the address ended up depressing

and annoying them the more as it held no message and did not proffer any

solutions to the problems inflicted by the APC Federal Government.

It added, “Instead of offering solutions or providing the indices for development,

the Presidency deployed over 2000 words passing the buck, begging the

question, making empty claims and attempting to appropriate achievements

of the PDP administration.

“What could be more depressing than the fact that the President, who is also the Minister of Petroleum Resources, did not give a clear-cut

solution to the acute fuel crisis bedeviling his nation today?

“The President’s speech neither addressed how to raise the fallen value

of the naira nor how to rescue the labour market from the 8 million job

losses and acute unemployment being suffered by Nigerians under the APC.

“The address completely failed to respond to issues of corruption under

the APC regime, including allegations of budget padding, secret oil

subsidy deals, illegal lifting of crude worth trillions of naira, pillaging of Nigeria’s foreign reserve, diversion of billions of naira

for insurgency related matters, all by APC interests.

“Furthermore, the speech had no assurances on the worsening economic

recession ravaging families under this regime; it had nothing on the

dilapidated infrastructure and attendant stress on the economy, which

the APC government has caused Nigerians.

“Rather, what we heard was a boring litany of buck passing, lame

declarations and barefaced attempt to appropriate and claim credit for

achievements and landmark projects initiated, articulated and implemented by the PDP administration, including, the railway,

electricity and agricultural projects.

“We challenge the APC Presidency to tell Nigerians which landmark

project it has initiated, articulated and executed in its close to three

years of governance.

“Also the citizens are eager to know what work percentage that have been

added to projects that were being executed by the PDP before the APC

took power by propaganda and lies in 2015.

“Nigerians have now seen that the APC has nothing to offer but has only

succeeded in wrecking the nation and inflicting hardship on the people.

“The option before Nigerians is to kick out the APC come 2019 and return

the PDP, which is now repositioned to bring the nation back to the path

of national unity and prosperity we all once enjoyed.

“On this note, the PDP stands with the people to once again present a

government that is serious, truthful and transparent, with an array of

best hands harnessing and channeling our national resources for the good

of all, as was the order before the unfortunate incursion of the APC”, the statement said