Buhari’s recovery Allah’s Sallah gift to Nigerians-Shehu Sani

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has described the recovery from illness and resumption of duties by President Muhammadu Buhari as God’s special gift to Nigerians at Sallah.

He stated this in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on. Media/Special Duties, Abdulsamad Chima Amadi, and made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday..

“Sen. Shehu Sani felicitates with the Muslim ummah in Kaduna Central, Kaduna State, Nigeria and the whole world on the occasion of the Eid-al-Kabir celebrations.

“Let us all forget our worries and thank Allah for the Recovery, Return and Resumption to duty of President Mohammadu Buhari which I see as Allah’s special Eid gift to Nigerians,” it stated.

Shehu Sani charged Nigerians to use the season of charity, peacemaking and forgiveness to remember to fend for the poor and needy in line with Allah’s injunctions to be our brothers’ keeper.

He appealed to all to remain steadfast in prayers for the country and leaders and also imbibe the principle of submission to the commands of Allah as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (SAW) who was willing to sacrifice his son in total obedience to the will of Allah.

“We take this opportunity to pray that our country will be covered with the blessings of Allah and that you and your loved ones may experience the fullness of joy, holiness, Hope and peace now and forever.May we all have a happy sallah,” he concluded.