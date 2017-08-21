Buhari’s return: Masari commends Nigerians for prayers, support

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

As Nigerians celebrate the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria after a successful medical trip to the UK, Governor

Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has congratulated and commended Nigerians for their steadfastness in prayers and moral support to the president while he was away.

A statement signed and made available to newsmen in Katsina by the governor’s media assistant, Alhaji Abdu Labaran Malumfashi ,said the governor thanked God for bringing the president back to Nigeria hale and hearty.

He stressed that God has answered the prayers of Nigerians and friends of Nigerians across the globe by healing and returning President Buhari home in better health.

Governor Massri was, “particularly thankful to and appreciative of Katsina State citizens, Muslim and Christians alike, for never relenting in their prayers, in Mosques and Churches, for the quick recovery of the President and his safe return to Nigeria,” the statement said.

The governor disclosed that a week ago he had spoken with the

president and he had requested him to express his sincere appreciation to Nigerians for their prayers and moral support.

He described Nigerians as “wonderful people who have a very high degree of patriotism”

The Katsina state governor urged for continued prayers to the nation and its leaders, saying that a society is only as good as its leaders.