Buhari’s return will ease tension across Nigeria-IPAC

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has said that the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria from London after medical vacation, will ease both political and economic tensions in the country, even as it promised to continue to work together with the President.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of IPAC, Mohammad Nalado, the council lamented the political crisis which trailed the absence of the President, adding that the economic situation of Nigerians would further improve with the President’s return to the country.

According to Mohammad Nalado, he said all the political parties in the country, irrespective of politicize ideology, heartily welcomes the President back to governance, pointing out that his return is a plus to both opposition parties and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which is also a member of IPAC.

While urging the President to continue the implementation of his good policies and programmes which he had promised Nigerians during campaign, the IPAC boss challenged him to further initiate measures to improve the economic conditions and living standard of Nigerians.

Mohammad Nalado, who doubles as the chairman of Accord Party, reiterated that IPAC is always ready to partner the federal government through innovative ideas, aimed at addressing the political agitations being witnessed in some parts of the country.

He said that IPAC, being the umbrella of all political parties, is poised to advanced the course of Nigeria’s democracy through constructive dialogue and strategic engagements, which he said is what Nigeria needs now.

“IPAC had before now taken steps to ensure peaceful elections in all the bye elections held by INEC, we did a roadshow in the Ondo governorship election, Rivers parliamentary elections, among others and they yielded great results.

“We are also ready to do more with the support of the stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria’s democracy is not truncated by political violence. IPAC exists to resolve optical misunderstanding through dialogue and inter party consultations”, according to him.

Meanwhile, he thanked Almighty God for granting healing to the President who had been away on medical vacation for one hundred and four days, saying it implies that God hears the prayers of Nigerians.

While observing that Nigerians were fervent in their prayers for President Buhari’s recovery, Nalado commended Nigerians, whom he said, irrespective of their faith and political inclination, seizing the occasion to pray and wish the President quick recovery.

However, the IPAC chairman thanked the Vice President, who held the forte while the President was away, saying he demonstrated great skill and loyalty irrespective of the trials and temptations which cropped up during the period.