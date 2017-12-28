Published On: Thu, Dec 28th, 2017

Buhari’s son, Yusuf, involved in bike accident, sustains injuries

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari, was yesterday involved in a motor bike accident where he sustained injuries.
A statement from the Senior Special Assistant to media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, confirmed the news yesterday.
He stated “Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.
The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.”

