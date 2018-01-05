Buhari’s visit: NUJ condemns attack on journalists in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

Nigeria Union of Journalists Kaduna state Council has condemned the barbaric act of security agents who brutalized two journalists while performing their social responsibility during President Muhamadu Buhari visit to Kaduna yesterday.

The Chairman of the Council, Comrade Yusuf Adamu stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, this was not the first time security agents were harassing journalists in Kaduna and Nigeria in general and he called on the Inspector General of Police to apologize and also bring those involved to book to serve as deterrent to others

A journalist, Taye Elebiyo Edeni, of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) was seriously brutalised by security operatives during the visit of the President to Kaduna yesterday.

The lady who was officially assigned to cover the event came all the way from Abuja..

The unfortunate incident happened at the main venue of the commissioning of the dry port, Down Quarters, Kakuri, AMuhammadu Buhari and his entourage.

The attack on journalists was heightened after the security denied them access to the main venue despite having their accredited tags.

Kaduna is known to be the most dangerous state to practice as journalists in recent times.